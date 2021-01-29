Texas governor signs executive order to bolster state’s oil and gas industry

ODESSA, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott Thursday signed an executive order that seeks to bolster the oil and gas industry in the state. It specifically allows some agencies to challenge what he calls federal overreach.

The order comes after President Joe Biden signed an executive order putting a 60-day hold on new oil and gas leases on federal land and rejoined the Paris Climate Accord.

Speaking after a discussion with local experts, Abbott says his order will keep energy sector jobs intact in Texas.

“The men and women who work in the energy industry produce the affordable energy that powers our lives and they are vital to the Texas economy,” Abbott said. “Texas is a pro-energy state, and we will not sit idly by and allow the Biden administration or local governments to destroy jobs and raise energy costs for Texas families. My Executive Order will help ensure that the federal government cannot take away the livelihoods of Texans who work so hard to provide our state and our nation with the energy we need.”

Abbott also vowed to veto any ‘Green New Deal’ type policy that comes to his desk from Texas lawmakers, while supporting legislation that enhances workforce development.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows Texas accounted for more than 40% of the nation’s crude oil output.