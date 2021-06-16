Texas governor will allocate $250 million for border wall

AUSTIN, TX – JUNE 08: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference where he signed Senate Bills 2 and 3 at the Capitol on June 8, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Governor Abbott signed the bills into law to reform the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and weatherize and improve the reliability of the state’s power grid. The bill signing comes months after a disastrous February winter storm that caused widespread power outages and left dozens of Texans dead. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state will allocate $250 million for his proposed border wall on the southern border between Texas and Mexico.

He asked private citizens to help pay for the rest of the wall through a donation website set up by the state.

“Texas is stepping up and doing more than any state ever has done to respond to the crisis at the border,” said Abbott.

Abbott spoke from the Texas Capitol building and elaborated on comments he made on the podcast “Ruthless,” saying he plans to ask for donations to help fund the border wall project started by former President Donald Trump.

Biden had previously suspended funding for the border wall. He also recently announced federal funds allocated for the wall, an estimated $2 billion, will go back to the Pentagon for other projects.

He first announced plans for the wall during a June 10 meeting in Del Rio, and during that meeting, he also said the state will pledge $1 billion toward border security initiatives. He said he plans to form a task force on border and homeland security that will meet every two weeks to discuss ways to secure the border.

Abbott said during the meeting he wants to “work with local officials to arrest anyone who enters our state illegally and is found trespassing against them,” and that there needs to be more jail space available because “we will be arresting a lot more people in the future,” he said.

Those comments came after he told FOX News’ Sean Hannity that he wanted to “arrest everybody coming across the border.”

