Texas high school player who attacked referee punished

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — A Texas state committee issued penalties and punishments Monday in response to a high school football player’s attack on a referee.

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) suspended Emmanuel Duron from all UIL activities for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, effectively ending his high school athletic career.

The discipline not only includes Duron but Edinburg Head Football Coach J.J. Leija and the entire Edinburg High School athletics program.



Leija received a public reprimand and was placed on probation for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Edinburg High School Athletic Department also received a public reprimand and probation for all athletic activities for two years.

Football referee Fred Gracia lies on the ground rafter being charged by Edinburg’s Emmanuel Duron in a high school zone play-in game between Edinburg and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Edinburg’s Emmanuel Duron is escorted out of the stadium by police after charging a referee during a high school football zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Football referee Fred Gracia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg’s Emmanuel Duron in Edinburg’s high school zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Edinburg’s Emmanuel Duron, left, is held back by teammate Anthony Cardona after Duron charged a referee during a high school football zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Edinburg’s Emmanuel Duron is pulled from the field by coaching staff after charging a referee during a high school football zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron came running from the sideline area after the referee announced his ejection, slamming into the official. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Duron was charged with class A assault the day after the incident and posted $10,000 bond.

A day after the incident took place, the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District decided to remove the entire Edinburg High School football team from playoffs.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District’s interim superintendent read the following statement to the UIL State Executive Committee: