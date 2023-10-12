Texas high school teacher charged with indecency with a child

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) – Cedar Park Police have charged a math teacher at Vista Ridge High School with indecency with a child, a second degree felony, for allegedly having inappropriate interactions with her 15-year-old student, according to police documents.

The Leander Independent School District placed 33-year-old Kristie Russell on administrative leave last month after learning about a potential inappropriate relationship, the school’s principal said in a letter to parents Tuesday.

According to Russell’s arrest warrant affidavit, a student overheard a group of peers discussing an incident between Russell and the 15-year-old student and notified the police.

An investigator with the Department of Family and Protective Services interviewed the adolescent involved and he told them he had a sexual interaction in Russell’s car after school one day.

Russell told police the victim was in her car one afternoon and that she was driving him home from the high school. She eventually admitted to police that they did have one inappropriate interaction in her car, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.