This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Gonzalo Lopez. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for Lopez, an escaped inmate in Leon County Thursday, May 12, 2022. Lopez assaulted a correctional officer on a transport bus and then fled from the vehicle. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

(NewsNation) — Texas authorities are searching for a man who escaped prison after stabbing a transport bus driver in a rural county between Houston and Dallas.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was serving a life sentence after being convicted in the 2006 slaying of another man along the Texas-Mexico border. Officials say Lopez killed the man with a pickax.

He escaped custody in Leon County Thursday while on a bus headed to a medical appointment in Huntsville.

Officials don’t know how, but Lopez was able to get out of his restraints and gain access to the driver’s compartment of the bus, Robert Hurst, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Justice, said.

There was a struggle between the officer driving the bus and Lopez, and the officer pulled the bus over to the side of the road. Lopez and the driver then got out of the bus and continued fighting, when another officer, who had been in the back of the bus with a shotgun, fired two shots into the bus’ rear tires, Hurst said.

It was then that Lopez got back on the bus. He drove about another mile down the road with flattened back tires until he lost control of the bus. Officers caught up to him, and fired shots at Lopez as he ran across a cow pasture.

“We don’t think he got hit,” Hurst said.

There were 15 other inmates on the bus, but no one else escaped, Clark said.

The Centerville Independent School District, which is near where Lopez escaped, was closed as an extra precaution Friday. Residents in the area are being told to lock their doors and vehicles.

On my way to Texas where a manhunt is underway for convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez. The inmate got out of his shackles, attacked a prison bus driver and fled in a rural area between Houston and Dallas. See you on @NewsNation later! pic.twitter.com/qyBAUfFjxu — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 13, 2022

“If you spot Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him,” the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said on Facebook.

Lopez is likely in a “brushy area somewhere,” Hurst said, adding that he wasn’t aware of any recent house break-ins.

“If he’s still out there somewhere, he’s getting hot, so no telling what’s going to happen going from here on out,” Hurst said.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to Lopez’s capture and arrest.

Hurst said the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and several local law enforcement agencies are trying to find Lopez.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is temporarily suspending visitation at some locations throughout the state as more than 300 officers work to capture Lopez, Hurst said.

“We want to make sure we’ve got the proper staffing on our units,” he said.

Anyone with plans to visit a Texas inmate over the weekend should contact the warden’s office and ask if visitations will be allowed.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.