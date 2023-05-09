Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, looks on in the House Chamber at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 18, 2023. On Saturday, May 6, a Texas legislative committee recommended that Slaton be expelled for inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(NewsNation) — A Texas state representative resigned Monday before an expected vote to expel him in the wake of an investigation that found he gave a 19-year-old intern alcohol and had sex with her after she was intoxicated.

Rep. Bryan Slaton, a 45-year-old Republican, faced mounting calls from lawmakers and organizations in his own party to resign after the investigation.

A House General Investigating Committee report found that Slaton gave an intern and another young staffer alcohol at his home, then had sex with the intern. Later, the report said, Slaton showed the intern a “threatening email” but said everything would be fine if the incident was kept quiet.

A resignation letter Slaton wrote to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did not mention the findings against him, the Austin American-Statesman reported. An attorney for Slaton previously called them “outrageous” and false.

“It has been an honor to represent my friends, neighbors and the great people and communities of House District 2,” Slaton wrote. “They voted overwhelmingly to send me to the Capitol as their representative in two elections, and I worked daily to meet their expectations. My decision today is to ensure that their expectations will continue to be met by a new representative who will also work hard on their behalf.”

Other politicians took Slaton to task for a lack of an apology in the letter.

“Inconceivable. His resignation gave no apology to the young woman he violated, his wife whom he betrayed or his district that he failed. No remorse,” Texas State Rep. Steve Toth, a Republican, said on Twitter. “No acceptance of responsibility. He’s the victim that rides off into the sunset. That was the resignation of a narcissist.”

The Texas Freedom Caucus put out a tweet of their own, saying the House General Investigations Committee’s report is “appalling.”

“The abhorrent behavior described in the report requires clear and strong action. He should resign. If he does not, we will vote to expel him Tuesday,” the caucus wrote.

Slaton, the Texas Tribune reported, is married, and among the most socially conservative lawmakers in the chamber. The Tribune wrote that he has advocated for cracking down on drag shows, calling drag artists “groomers” who want to sexualize kids.

A number of Slaton’s conservative allies, however, have revoked their support of him, including Texas Right to Life. Over the weekend, the Tribune said, two of the three Republican parties for counties he represents asked him to step down — and so did more than half of the 62-member State Republican Executive Committee.

Slaton was not present on the House floor Monday, according to the Statesman. Still, Republican Rep. Andrew Murr, who chaired the investigating panel, said he still plans to call for a vote to expel the disgraced lawmaker, who remains an officer of the state until a successor is elected and sworn in.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.