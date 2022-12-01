Texas lawyer’s alleged attempt to kill ex caught on camera

(NewsNation) — Surveillance footage shared by Austin City Councilwoman Mackenzie Kelly shows attorney Gavin Rush, 41, walk into a bar, pull out a gun and allegedly aim at his ex-girlfriend.

Rush was reportedly charged with a second-degree felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In less than two days, he was released on a $40,000 bond.

The video shows two men tackle Rush to the ground after he pulls out the gun. Calls for his jail time are growing on social media.

NewsNation spoke with a former public defender who says while the surveillance video was in fact released publicly and is causing outrage, it can be harmful to litigate these types of cases in public before they see a courtroom.