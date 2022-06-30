Texas love triangle suspect arrested in Costa Rica: US Marshals

(NewsNation) — The Texas woman accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson was arrested in Costa Rica, U.S. Marshals said on Thursday.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel, the Marshals Service said in a statement. Armstrong was expected to be returned to the United States, where she faces a murder charge.

Investigators discovered that Armstrong was using a fraudulent passport when she boarded a United Airlines flight from Newark International Airport and arrived in San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18.

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau.

Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11, and Austin police later issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

There have been several twists and turns in a Texas love triangle that revolve around Kaitlin Armstrong.

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native, had been in Austin for a cycling event. According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

On May 11, Austin police responded to a 911 call at an east Austin residence where they found an unconscious woman, who later was identified as Wilson, with a gunshot wound. She died from her injuries at the scene, police said.

An arrest warrant revealed that in the hours before Wilson’s death, she went swimming with another professional cyclist named Colin Strickland. Kaitlin Armstrong and Strickland were dating at the time Wilson was found shot to death, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit further explained that Strickland told police that during a break in his relationship with Armstrong, he met and began dating Wilson.

Investigators said, based on their search of Wilson’s phone, text messages indicated that Wilson thought she “was still in a romantic relationship with Strickland even though he was currently dating Armstrong.”

Armstrong was brought in for questioning in the murder case, but she was released and has been on the run ever since.

Just three days after the alleged crime, Armstrong boarded a flight from Austin to Houston, according to U.S. Marshals.

She then took a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City, where she was spotted on surveillance footage wearing a denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design.

Police then issued a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest on May 17.

On May 18, investigators said Armstrong was dropped off at an airport in Newark, New Jersey, with no record of an outbound flight in her name.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.