Texas man found dead in woods ‘could have been killed by mountain lion’

HOOD COUNTY, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Last week, the body of a missing 28-year-old Texas man was found in the woods of Hood County, Texas, located about 85 miles southwest of Dallas. The medical examiner’s office overseeing the case says the victim, Christopher Allen Whiteley, was attacked by a wild animal—possibly a mountain lion. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department discounts that claim and is now at odds with the Hood County Sheriff’s office about whether to call his death a predatory attack.

“This is in a very heavily wooded area with lots of underbrush and everything,” said Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds. “It was a gruesome scene where there was a lot of blood. It was tough for the guys (deputies) to find him.”

Deputies discovered the body of Whiteley on Thursday afternoon after the family reported his disappearance.

“He was standing up when he was attacked, and he was found laying down in some brush and half covered up,” said Sheriff Deeds who said he had no doubt the 28-year-old was mauled.

“His neck was ripped out, basically,” said Deeds. “So it was consistent with a wild animal.”

The medical examiner released an initial report that Whiteley had been attacked in the woods, possibly by a mountain lion. In sharing the news, Sheriff Deeds warned locals to be aware of their surroundings.

However, on Sunday in an official statement, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department disagreed with those findings: “None of the evidence reviewed by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department indicates an attack by a mountain lion or other wild animal. A Unites States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services biologist also evaluated the evidence and came to the same conclusion as our staff.”

“That’s their opinion, I guess everybody’s got one,” said Deeds. “And I’ve got to go off of facts, but the facts that I have show it wasn’t done by a knife, a gun or anything like that. I believe it to be a large cat.”

The Parks and Wildlife statement went on to note the rarity of these attacks. They say during the past 100 years, there have been fewer than 30 confirmed deaths nationwide due to mountain lion attacks. None of them have happened in Texas but a cougar caught on camera prowling through a Dallas suburb in November has the wild animal back on the radar for area residents. Parks and Wildlife told NewsNation that cat is unrelated to the attack in Hood County.

The sheriff tells NewsNation his best guess as to why Parks and Wildlife would have discounted the medical examiner’s findings would be to keep hunters out of the area. Deeds is still awaiting the medical examiner’s final ruling and expects that to take six to eight weeks. He says he sides with that office and will trust the cause of death in their conclusion.

NewsNation reached out to Parks and Wildlife for an interview, but they declined to comment.