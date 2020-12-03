Texas mayor says he regrets traveling to timeshare in Mexico while urging residents to stay home

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas mayor said he regrets traveling to Mexico with his family earlier this month as he urged residents to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A report by the Austin American-Statesman said that Austin mayor Steve Adler attended an outdoor wedding for his daughter on Nov. 8 and then traveled by private plane to the family’s timeshare in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with seven other family members.

“I regret this travel. I wouldn’t travel now, didn’t over Thanksgiving and won’t over Christmas,” Adler said in a statement. “But my fear is that this travel, even having happened during a safer period, could be used by some as justification for risky behavior. In hindsight, and even though it violated no order, it set a bad example for which I apologize.”

.@MayorAdler‘s full comments on Facebook Live tonight about his trip to Mexico last month, calling it a “lapse in judgement” @KXAN_News #txlege pic.twitter.com/ommpO8lHSK — John Engel (@EngelsAngle) December 3, 2020

On Nov. 9, Adler posted a pre-recorded video update regarding the coronavirus pandemic, this time from a different location than his typical home office setting.

“The numbers are going up,” Adler said in the video while warning that Austin could face the dire challenges being experienced in El Paso if changes aren’t made. “This is not the time to relax… We may have to close things down if we’re not careful.”

While Adler said he traveled during a “safer period,” Austin-Travis County Health Authority extended emergency orders on Nov. 10, the day after he reportedly left for Mexico.

In a press release, Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott warned of a “worsening situation.”

“Yesterday we reported the highest number of new cases since September. We are up over 140 percent in a little over a month, and 60 percent in the past week,” Escott said. “A significantly worsening situation here in Travis County from COVID-19 transmission.”

News of Adler’s travel was first reported on Wednesday afternoon, as Adler was participating in a webinar discussion with the Texas Restaurant Association.

Emily Williams Knight, the president and CEO of the association, responded on Twitter during the webinar using the hashtag “#terribleleadership.”

Representatives from the Texas Restaurant Association asked Adler to support local restaurants that have been hard hit by the pandemic. He said he has encouraged family units to support restaurants.

Texas has more than 1.26 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 22,000 deaths according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.