Texas mother accused of stabbing her five children

(NewsNation) — A Texas mother is behind bars for allegedly stabbing her five children, three of whom died.

Police say Child Protective Services (CPS) arrived at the home unannounced, under suspicion the mother, Shamaiya Hall, was visiting her children unsupervised.

“And the one Nexus that really is in common is this CPS, child protective service, involvement,” said NewsNation contributor Jennifer Coffindaffer. “Until laws change and policies change where these children are not put in the custody of relatives where the abuser is present. We’re going to continue to see these types of cases.”

Watch Coffindaffer’s analysis in the player above.