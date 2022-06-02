Texas officials say bodies found near where inmate escaped

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Gonzalo Lopez. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for Lopez, an escaped inmate in Leon County Thursday, May 12, 2022. Lopez assaulted a correctional officer on a transport bus and then fled from the vehicle. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

(NewsNation) —The bodies of two adults and three children have been found at a home in Leon County, Texas, near where escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez was last seen in May, public safety officials told local media Thursday night.

Texas Rangers are assisting the Leon County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the five they believe were committed by Lopez, according to KBTX.

Law enforcement entered the home after a concerned individual called after not hearing from an elderly relative. The five bodies were discovered inside the home.

A large law enforcement presence, including helicopters, was seen near the home where the bodies were found, according to local media.

Lopez escaped from custody May 12 by stabbing a prison transport driver while he was being taken to a medical appointment. He has been on the run since then.

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a white 1999 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with the license plate number DPV4520, as it could be connected to his escape, according to reports.

Lopez, 46, escaped by getting out of his handcuffs, stabbing an officer and hijacking a prison transport bus carrying 15 other inmates.

Lopez was serving a life sentence after he was convicted of murdering a man with a pickaxe in 2005.

It was unclear how Lopez was able to get out of his restraints and stab the bus driver, officials said at the time.

Officers were able to catch up to Lopez and fire shots at him while he ran away, but do not believe he was hit by gunfire before he disappeared.

He is believed to be dangerous and has “no regard for human life,” according to authorities.