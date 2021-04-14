Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop; suspect apprehended

BURLESON, Texas (NewsNation Now) — A Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Wednesday and a suspect is now in custody, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas, the police department said on Twitter.

UPDATE: 2pm April 14

Suspect Jerry Don Elders is in police custody. Apprehended in Gainesville, TX. https://t.co/taqgIlM1za — Burleson Police (@BurlesonPolice) April 14, 2021

Police said the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

According to Burleson Police, the suspect Jerry Don Elders was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, and a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Elders and two others were inside the vehicle involved in the traffic stop. One of the three fired shots and struck the officer. They then fled the scene in the vehicle before abandoning it, after which police believe one of the suspects went to a home on County Road 802 and carjacked a resident. Police report a woman arrived at the police department Wednesday around 8:44 a.m. with gunshot wounds; she was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks.

An Austin police officer was shot and wounded Friday, while a state trooper was shot and wounded during a manhunt for a man accused of opening fire on a cabinet business. And late last month, a state trooper was fatally shot during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.