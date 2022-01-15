Texas police respond to ‘hostage’ situation at synagogue

Police secure an area around a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)

(NEXSTAR) — Police in Texas are currently conducting “SWAT operations” in the area of a synagogue in Colleyville, near Dallas-Fort Worth.

The situation remained ongoing as of Saturday afternoon, according to Colleyville police.

Police said residents in the area of the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road — where the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is located — were being evacuated. They have also asked the public to avoid the area.

A local report from the Fort Worth-Star Telegram said police were dealing with a suspect who had apparently taken the congregation hostage during a service, which was also being live-streamed on the synagogue’s website. In the livestream, a man’s voice could be heard speaking of “hostages” before the feed was ended around 2 p.m.

Colleyville Police Sgt Dara Nelson said “FBI negotiators” were in contact with “the person in the building,” CNN reported.

The Colleyville Police Department said it will continue to provide updates via social media.

This is a developing story.