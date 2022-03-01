Texas primary election results

(NewsNation Now) — Texas is the first state on the docket in the 2022 primary season, and is under the microscope as its newly tightened voting laws get their first real world test.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott appears well positioned to secure his party’s nomination, beginning his campaign with more than $50 million and staking out hard-line positions on guns, immigration and abortion.

The GOP primary for attorney general may be more competitive. Incumbent Ken Paxton is facing several challengers, including Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the nephew of one president and grandson of another, and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert. Paxton led a failed lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election and has for years faced securities fraud charges and an FBI investigation into corruption allegations. He has broadly denied wrongdoing.

Democrats face challenges of their own after nearly three decades of statewide losses. Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke has little competition for the party’s nomination for governor, but he faces uphill odds going into the fall. Nine-term U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, meanwhile, is hoping to avoid becoming the first Democratic member of Congress to lose a primary this year. He’s facing progressive Jessica Cisneros and is contending with the fallout of a recent FBI raid on his home, though he’s denied wrongdoing.

You can see results in real time for the gubernatorial and congressional races below: