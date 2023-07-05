Texas teen located after 8 years wasn’t missing: neighbors

(NewsNation) — Neighbors of a 25-year-old Texas man found alive after he was reported missing eight years ago say he was never really missing, according to local news reports.

“He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter,” neighbor Kisha Ross told ABC 13. “That boy has never been missing.”

According to a Texas ABC 13 report, Ross and her family were shocked to find out Rudolph “Rudy” Farias was found because they never knew he was reported missing.

In 2015, Farias, then 17, was walking his dogs in Houston when he reportedly disappeared. His mother, Janie Santana, became concerned when both dogs returned home without their leashes and reported Farias missing.

Fast-forward to July 1, 2023, when a 911 caller reported finding Farias outside a church, unresponsive and covered with cuts and bruises.

According to Houston police, Farias had some form of family identification on him, which is how police were able to contact Santana.

According to the ABC 13 report, another second neighbor said he’s seen him living at his mother’s home for years. The neighbor wanted to stay anonymous, fearing for his safety.

“I was just shocked someone over here was missing, and we see him,” he told ABC 13. “It’s shocking to everyone.”

Santana told ABC 13 she believed her son was beaten and abused and someone kidnapped him all these years.

According to ABC 13, she claimed the man her neighbors have spent time with and seen living with her is her nephew.

Santana shared a picture of her nephew, but neighbors told ABC 13 that’s not him.

Now, neighbors are attempting to comprehend why either of them would claim he was ever missing.