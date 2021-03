LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Lubbock Police are investigating after a body was found in a tree. Lubbock Fire Rescue said they believe the person was trimming the tree prior to their death.

It was not yet known what led to the death, but LFR said someone called at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday to report it.

LFR was called to recover the deceased person from the tree. No other information was provided.