Texas woman accused of murder, removing baby from womb now faces death penalty

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) — An East Texas woman accused of killing a pregnant mother, removing the woman’s unborn child, and pretending to be pregnant while claiming the child as her own is now facing the death penalty.

Taylor Parker, 27, is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock and her unborn child. Hancock was 34 weeks pregnant, according to investigators.

Friday morning Taylor Parker pleaded not guilty in the death of Hancock. Parker is accused of taking Hancock’s baby from her womb back in October.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty because they allege Hancock’s murder was premeditated and due to the “heinous nature of the crime.” They also allege Parker has shown no remorse.