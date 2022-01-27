Three Houston police officers shot, authorities say

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Three Houston police officers have been shot in an incident just south of downtown, authorities reported Thursday on social media.

One police officer was shot in the arm and another was shot in the leg, according to local reports.

The incident was reported in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, which is referred to as Houston’s Third Ward.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time, according to police.

Authorities said the injured officers are being taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and their conditions are currently unknown.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Across the U.S., there has been a string of police officers shot in the line of duty just in the past week.

On Sunday, a Texas deputy was fatally shot during a traffic stop. Law enforcement announced the 51-year-old man who has been charged in the shooting was taken into custody in Mexico on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, officials say a county sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded in Milwaukee after a traffic stop by a suspect later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Also Wednesday, two police officers were rushed to a local hospital after being shot in Ferguson, Missouri, a northern suburb of St. Louis.

Two officers were shot last Friday in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Both of them later died.

Check back for details as this story is developing.