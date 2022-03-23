Tornado damages homes and schools in central Texas

JACKSBORO, Texas (NewsNation) — One North Texas community is coming together to clean up widespread damage after an EF3 tornado hit the city of Jacksboro on Monday.

Police Chief Scott Haynes said the twister lasted around 90 seconds. He and the Jacksboro Independent School District superintendent rushed to Jacksboro Elementary School because it happened as school was being dismissed for the day.

The twister caused heavy damage to the elementary school building; ripping through the roof of the gym. Down the street, the Jacksboro High School was also heavily damaged.

Children, staff and parents had little time to shelter in place. An estimate 350 people took cover inside the school.

June Sindelar, a teacher at Jacksboro ISD, said the experience was so frightening she couldn’t sleep later that evening.

“I would not want to go through that again. I wouldn’t wish that upon anyone,” she said.

Sindelar was among the hundreds inside the school when the twister hit.

“I think every part of my body had a kid touching it,” she said. “We were saying little songs and prayers. All my babies are at home and they are safe.”

No deaths or serious injuries were reported. The Jacksboro fire chief estimates that at least 60 to 80 homes were damaged in the storm.

90-year-old Frances Wilson was home alone during the tornado. The tornado was at her back door.

“I went to the back and got my dog and we went to the bathroom. When it hit I got in the shower,” Wilson said. “Thank God it didn’t last long.”

As of Wednesday, a little less than 20,000 Texas residents remain without power. As for the elementary school, officials hope to welcome students back to the classroom on Monday.