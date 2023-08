Florida resident wins $1.6 million jackpot at Wynn Resort on Aug. 4, 2023. (Courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tourist visiting from Florida turned a $750 bet into a $1.6 million jackpot at a Las Vegas Strip resort last week.

On Aug. 4, the player placed a $750 wager on a Panda Magic slot machine when they hit the grand progressive jackpot.

The player won a total of $1,614,758.09, according to Wynn Las Vegas.