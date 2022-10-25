Tourists trapped at Grand Canyon Caverns are OK: Reports

(NewsNation) — A group of tourists who were stuck about 200 feet underground at Arizona’s Grand Canyon Caverns have been brought back to the surface by fire officials, according to a report from CNN.

A couple and another family of four became stranded Sunday after an elevator malfunctioned. Local fire crews helped the family up about 21 flights of stairs to the surface that evening, CNN reported.

The couple stayed the night at a motel at the bottom of the caverns and took the elevator back to the surface when it was functional again on Monday, according to CNN.