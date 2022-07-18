Training ‘wasn’t followed’ in Uvalde attack, says Texas rep.

(NewsNation) — On the heels of a Texas House committee report investigating law enforcement’s response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, a representative who worked on the report said the training officers received wasn’t followed.

“We know that. We know that things should have unfolded differently,” Texas Rep. Joe Moody told “Morning in America.” “In that hallway, decisions were made that compounded the earlier errors and never were corrected.”

Moody said the investigation’s goal was to understand how the attack unfolded and “the lessons that can be learned going forward.”

Watch the full interview with Rep. Moody in the player above.