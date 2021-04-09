Trooper injured in Texas mass shooting now in stable condition; suspect faces murder charge

BRYAN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — The trooper shot during a manhunt for a suspect who opened fire at Texas cabinet-making company Thursday, is in stable condition, authorities said Friday.

Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar of the Madisonville Texas Highway Patrol office is in “serious but stable condition” in the hospital, according to the Texas Department of Safety.

At least one person was killed and six people were injured in the Thursday night shooting at the Kent Moore Cabinets location in Bryan, Texas. Police said initial calls came in Thursday afternoon, reporting a shooting with several injured at 350 Stone City Drive. Officers arrived and helped care for the victims while searching for the suspect. He was not at the scene when officers got there.

Trooper Tovar remains in serious but stable condition @StJoseph_Health. He is currently receiving outstanding care, surrounded by his family and friends while his fellow troopers hold watch. pic.twitter.com/19QrGw7KSV — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 9, 2021

During the manhunt, the gunman shot and wounded Trooper Tovar. Larry Winston Bollin, 27, of Iola, Texas was later arrested Bedias, a tiny community about 25 miles northeast of Bryan. He was charged with murder and booked into the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, according to Bryan police.

Bryan police said Bollin is an employee at the location where the shooting happened.

Authorities Friday identified the person who died in the shooting as 40-year-old Bryan resident Timothy Smith. He died at the scene. As of Friday afternoon, two victims are in stable condition and another is in stable but critical condition, accoridng to Bryan police. The rest have been released from the hospital.

Kent Moore Cabinets is headquartered in Bryan and employs more than 600 people across the state, according to the company’s website. The company makes custom cabinets and has design centers in neighboring College Station and nearly a dozen Texas cities.

Officers are interviewing other employees at the business as well as collecting evidence from the crime scene.

Marc Baron, an employee at Kent Moore Cabinets, said it was “just a regular day, and you can start hearing… gunshots, slamming, running, people falling, screaming — I fell myself. My whole leg went in the mud.”

Another witness said the suspect didn’t say anything and began shooting at certain workers.

Kent Moore Cabinets released a statement about the shooting on Facebook Thursday night. It said “our hearts are hurting.”

“We’re all devastated by the tragic events at our Stone City manufacturing plant in Bryan on Thursday. Our thoughts are with our workers and their families, and we ask that you join us in keeping everyone touched by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers. We are fully cooperating with the police who are investigating this horrible crime. We’re thankful that law enforcement officers responded so quickly and are so appreciative of the critical medical care that paramedics provided to our coworkers. Our focus now is on our employees and their families during this most difficult time, and we hope you understand we are not able to respond to your comments. Your concern and kind words are deeply appreciated.” KENT MOORE CABINETS

Bryan is about two hours from Austin, Texas.

Police responded to a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Bryan, Texas. One person was killed and several people were wounded Thursday in the wake of a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, authorities said, and a state trooper was later shot during a manhunt that resulted in the suspected shooter being taken into custody. (Cassie Stricker/College Station Eagle via AP)

First responders work at the scene of the apprehension of a suspect at a residence in Bedias, Texas, Thursday, April 8, 2021, following a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas. One person was killed and several people were wounded Thursday in the wake of a shooting at the cabinet-making business in Bryan, authorities said, and a state trooper was later shot during a manhunt that resulted in the suspected shooter being taken into custody. (Michael Miller/College Station Eagle via AP)

This Thursday, April 8, 2021, booking photo provided by the Bryan Police Department in Texas shows Larry Winston Bollin. Authorities say Bollin opened fire Thursday at a Texas cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one person and wounding others before shooting and wounding a state trooper prior his arrest. (Bryan Police Department via AP)

NewsNation affiliate KXAN and KWKT contributed to this report.