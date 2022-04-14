(NewsNation) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to state troopers last week, which directed them to stop and inspect trucks entering the state, has caused unusually long backups at Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in Texas this week.

Some lasted 12 hours or longer.

Abbott has claimed the inspections are necessary to curb human trafficking and drug flow into the U.S. But the Mexican government said the governor’s order has already caused “serious damage” to trade.

Since Monday, Mexican truckers have blocked the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest after Abbott’s directive. Unusually long backups — some lasting 12 hours or longer — have stacked up elsewhere along Texas’ roughly 1,200-mile border.

Nearly a week into the inspections, the Mexican government said that Abbott’s order was causing “serious damage” to trade, and that cross-border traffic had plummeted to a third of normal levels.

Mexico’s Chamber of Freight Transportation said that the blockade has cost as much as $40 million in losses in just five days. The International Bridge is responsible for an enormous volume of produce moving from Mexico into the United States.

With the trucks stuck at the border and running out of diesel fuel, food inside isn’t getting properly refrigerated, making it unsellable. That adds up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars in losses in a single transport.

Three bridges have been affected by shutdowns in both new Mexico and Texas. The transport industry estimates as much as $443 billion in goods moves from Mexico into the United States, and any disruption with the blockade can have a serious impact to trade.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Abbott’s order “unnecessary and redundant.”