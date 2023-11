FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of green beans crashed in Fayette County early Wednesday morning.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office posted about the crash on social media around 2:15 a.m.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 10 at mile marker 673. Deputies say the 18-wheeler left the road and crashed down into a creek. The driver was said to be “okay.”

A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of green beans crashed in Fayette County early on Nov. 22, 2023. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Fayette County EMS, Schulenburg Volunteer Fire Department and Texas DPS also responded to the scene.