Tucson eviction shooting leaves 4 dead

(NewsNation) — Four people are dead in Tucson, Arizona after a hostage situation unfolded following the service of an eviction notice, police confirmed to NewsNation.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of shots fired. There they learned a constable and employee of the rental property complex were serving an eviction notice to a tenant when shots were fired.

Police said details around exactly what happened were still being sorted out, but confirmed the constable, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay and the suspect were among the four killed.

A SWAT team had to negotiate the incident as a hostage situation, according to ABC 15 Arizona.

Martinez-Garbinay was an Army veteran and had just started her role as a constable in March of this year, according to a tweet from Pima County.