Tulsa shooting victims remembered by those at hospital

Two people hug outside at Memorial High School where people were evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

(NewsNation) — A tight-knit community is shaken after two doctors, a receptionist and a patient were killed at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital by a man police say then took his own life on Wednesday.

The gunman shot and killed Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love in a medical building on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital.

The shooter had recently undergone surgery performed by Phillips and “he blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery.”

Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, was visibly shaken when asked about Dr. Phillips. A physician he described as “cut from the cloth of four decades ago.”

“Preston, Dr. Phillips was the consummate gentleman,” Robertson said. “He is. He was. He is a man we should all strive to emulate.”

Phillips was an orthopedic surgeon with an interest in spinal surgery and joint reconstruction, according to a profile on the clinic’s website. He once served as lead physician for Tulsa’s WNBA team before the franchise moved out of state, according to the Tulsa World.

Robertson called Phillips’ death “the ultimate loss for Saint Francis and for Tulsa.”

Officials touted the victims as the hospital’s heroes who had just survived the darkness of the pandemic only to die at the hands of a patient.

Robertson said the three employees who were killed were “the three best people in the entire world” and they “didn’t deserve to die this way.”

“When I woke this morning, I really just wanted this to all be a bad dream.” Dr. Ryan Parker, the associate chief medical officer at Saint Francis said during a press conference. “But this is the reality of our world right now.”

Tulsa’s tight-knit community is left trying to process the horror.

“Our job is to help and heal,” Robertson said. “And we are here to do our job, even if it is with broken hearts.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.