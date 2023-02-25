Two cyclists dead, 11 injured after truck crash in Arizona

Cotton Lane in Goodyear, Arizona is closed after a pickup truck hit a group of bicyclists, killing two and injuring 11. (Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Two bicyclists are dead and 11 more are injured after the group was hit by a pickup truck in Goodyear, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix.

Goodyear police responded to a crash on one of the city’s busy highways around 8 a.m. Saturday. Upon arriving, authorities found one woman dead on the scene. The other 12 cyclists were taken to three different hospitals, according to Lisa Berry, spokesperson for the Goodyear Police Department.

Emergency crews described the victims as having “very serious injuries.” One male cyclist died at the hospital, while the 11 others continue to be treated for their injuries.

In an update, Berry said the truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. The driver has only been identified as an adult male at this time, and police have not released the identities of the victims.

The highway where the crash occurred is now closed in both directions and drivers are being instructed to use alternate routes, according to a Goodyear Police Department Facebook post.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.