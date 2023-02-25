Two dead, five injured after Texas Border Patrol car chase

Officials are investigating a high-speed car chase that left two dead and five injured in Rio Bravo, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 25. (Via. Getty Images Dec. 13, 2022).

(NewsNation) — Two people are dead and five are injured after a Border Patrol car chase led to a fatal crash in Rio Bravo, Texas.

According to Rio Bravo Fire Chief Juan C. Gonzalez, Border Patrol agents were in a high-speed chase with a single vehicle, which crashed into a fence, and then a light pole, cutting the vehicle in half.

Four of the five people injured are in critical condition, said Gonzalez.

Border Patrol issued a statement Saturday morning, saying, “On Feb. 25, at approximately 3:40 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents were involved in a failure to yield incident near Rio Bravo, Texas that resulted in a single vehicle crash with multiple fatalities and injuries.”

Rio Bravo is a small border town in Webb County in southern Texas.

The incident is under investigation by Webb County Sheriff’s Office and under review by U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility as well as Homeland Security Investigations, according to the statement.