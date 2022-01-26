UK police arrest two more men over Texas synagogue attack

FILE – A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(Reuters) — British police said on Wednesday they had arrested two men in the northern English city of Manchester as part of a U.S. investigation into a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas earlier in this month.

British police had previously said they had arrested four people over the incident: two teenagers in Manchester plus one man in Birmingham and another man in Manchester. The teenagers have been released without charge.

The day-long siege occurred on Jan. 15 when a British man took four people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, about 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas. The gunman died as federal agents stormed the temple while the four hostages were released unharmed.