University golf team involved in deadly crash

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed Tuesday after a New Mexico university’s golf teams and a pickup collided in West Texas, officials said.

The crash involved a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf teams, the University of the Southwest confirmed Wednesday. The number of people killed is unknown at this time.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco said the crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on a two-lane road about nine miles from the city of Andrews.

“It’s a very tragic scene,” Blanco said. “It’s very, very tragic.”

The bus or van was transporting members of the men’s and women’s golf teams from a golf tournament in the West Texas area, Blanco said, and the other vehicle involved was a Ford F-150.

“The university is currently attempting to notify family members of those involved in the accident. Counseling and religious services will be available to students, faculty, and staff on campus. The university will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available,” the university wrote.

There were deaths in both vehicles, and both caught fire after the crash, officials said. Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The roadway where the crash occurred was closed early Wednesday.

