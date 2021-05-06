University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead off campus, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found Thursday, according to his friends who spoke to NewsNation affiliate KXAN.

The Austin Police Department said it received a call at 12:18 p.m. reporting a death on the 1200 block of West 22nd Street. It said the circumstances of the death were not suspicious.

No cause of details were released.

Jake Ehlinger was a preferred walk-on to the Longhorns in 2019. He was listed as a sophomore on the team’s roster. He was not listed on any injury reports this spring. Before that, he played for Westlake High School and helped the team head to back-to-back 6A state semifinal appearances.

Jake is the younger brother of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was recently drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. In a video posted to the Longhorns’ Twitter account on May 1, Jake can be seen in orange celebrating the moment his brother got the call from the Colts.

Jake and Sam Ehlinger’s father died in 2013 after having a heart attack while swimming in the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon in San Francisco.