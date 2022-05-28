US Marshals’ message to Texas love triangle murder suspect

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Marshal leading the search for a woman accused of killing a cyclist as part of a love triangle dispute said her capture is inevitable.

“Come forward,” Deputy Brandon Filla said on “NewsNation Prime” on Friday. “Surrender to authorities. It’s just a matter of time. We’re working day in and day out. We’d like to safely bring you into custody so you can have your day in court and tell your side of the story.”

35-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong was last seen at the Austin, Texas, airport on May 14. Texas investigators and U.S. Marshals say she flew to Houston at 12:30 p.m., then boarded a Southwest Airlines flight to New York LaGuardia Airport. That was May 14.

Filla says that’s where they lost the trail.

Armstrong is wanted for the first-degree murder of 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson, also known as Mo.

Wilson, a champion mountain biker and a rising star on the biking scene, was in Austin for an upcoming race.

On May 11, Wilson and another racer, Colin Stricklin, went for a swim. Stricklin dropped her off where she was staying. Police say moments later, surveillance video shows an SUV driving by — like the one Armstrong drives. Wilson was later found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police picked Armstrong up and questioned her — but said she was free to go.

Meanwhile, police got an anonymous tip that clued them in that Wilson and Armstrong had dated for a week back in October. When Armstong found out about the October fling back in January, she became “furious and was shaking with anger and wanted to kill her.”

It was then police started to piece together a love triangle. However, Stricklin, also a pro cyclist, says that his relationship with Wilson has been professional since October, and he is not considered a suspect.

But police have evidence of a recent gun purchase that could match the gun used in the murder, text messages, and the tipster, all adding up to an arrest warrant.

Robert Allen, a professor of homeland security at Tulane University, doesn’t think she can last on the run much longer.

“This is totally heat of the moment,” Allen said. “It happened, but she’s not really prepared to be vanished.”