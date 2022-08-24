Uvalde lashes out at school board, Arredondo during hearing

(NewsNation) — Embattled Uvalde school police Chief Pete Arredondo could become the first officer to lose his job in the wake of the May massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Uvalde’s school board will decide Wednesday whether to retain Arredondo as the district’s police chief three months after the tragedy.

Those in attendance at the school board meeting lashed out at the school board for conducting the hearing on Arredondo in a closed session rather than in the public.

The board may not have had a choice however, as Arredondo’s lawyer informed them shortly before the meeting began that he nor Arredondo would be in attendance.

Anger from those in attendance of the school board meeting was directed at both the board itself and Arredondo. One woman stood up and proclaimed the board had a duty to terminate Arredondo so families of victims could heal. Another man accused the board of not caring “one squat” about the families of victims.

A young girl approached the microphone and asked why officers didn’t “protect my friends and teachers on May 24?”

“Turn in your badge and step down, you don’t deserve to wear one,” the child, identified as Caitlin Gonzalez yelled into the microphone.

Arredondo, and dozens of other officers who responded to the shooting that day, have come under intense scrutiny for their slow response to the massacre and the 45 minutes officers stood in a hallway rather than breaching the classroom and taking down the shooter.

A sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is seen adorned with flowers on May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

A damning investigative report criticized law enforcement for failing to take control of the situation, not breaching the classroom and wasting time looking for a key to a classroom door that was likely unlocked.

Surveillance footage from inside the school showed officers, armed heavily with tactical gear and assault rifles, standing in a hallway as shots rang out from inside the classroom and terrified students called 911 from inside.

The district has not taken as many security precautions as a lot of local families and leaders had hoped for. School starts again in two weeks, the Robb Elementary campus will no longer be used and a virtual academy is being offered to students who don’t want to return to in-person learning just yet.

Officials say they have installed additional security cameras, and upgraded locks and training. However, according to the district’s own progress reports, as of yesterday, no fencing had been built at six of the district’s eight campuses. Cameras had only been placed at the high school and new locks have been placed at only three of the eight campuses.