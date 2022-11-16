Uvalde school district approves new design, police chief

UVALDE, TEXAS, US – SEPTEMBER 06: A view of the faculty parking lot of Flores elementary surrounded by the 8 foot tall fencing the school district as students go back to school months after deadly US shooting in Uvalde, Texas, United States on September 06, 2022. Students and parents in Uvalde began the new school year on Tuesday with heavy hearts after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on May 24, the deadliest US school massacre in nearly a decade. (Photo by Pedro Salazar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

UVALDE, TX (NewsNation) — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District approved the location and design for a new elementary school to replace Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

The district also voted on hiring new interim police Chief Josh Gutierrez, replacing Pete Arredondo.

During a school board meeting Wednesday night, the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation presented the site selection and conceptual design for the new elementary school.

“The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation is honored to begin the next phase of our work to build a new elementary school in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. With this evening’s approval of the site and conceptual design by the UCISD school board, we now move to the schematic design phase of the project,” said Tim Miller, executive director of the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.

Students, campus staff, district departments, law enforcement and emergency responders all helped with the design of the new school.