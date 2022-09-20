Uvalde students experiencing trauma after massacre

UVALDE, Texas (NewsNation) — Many students in Uvalde, Texas, are struggling with PTSD and other mental health trauma two weeks after returning to classrooms for the new school year.

While school officials expected the return to school would exacerbate or trigger the trauma the students of Uvalde went through due to the school shooting at Robb Elementary School May 24, some students are having a tougher time than expected.

Officials took the time to beef up security at the schools, adding state police officers at each of the campuses, while teachers got special trauma training.

However, part of the problem is getting access to mental health resources for so many of these students.

Resources are limited, and the wait times to get into a therapist are often months long — sometimes even longer for families who rely on Medicaid.

Now, the American Red Cross and local church groups are stepping up to provide counseling services.

A total of 19 children and two adults inside a classroom lost their lives at Robb Elementary before an off-duty Border Patrol agent fatally shot the 18-year-old gunman. At least 17 others were injured.