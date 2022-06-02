Uvalde mayor: Gunman never picked up negotiator’s calls

(NewsNation) — The mayor of Uvalde, Texas, revealed new information about the desperate attempts made to negotiate with the gunman in the attack at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead as police waited outside.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told The Washington Post in an interview that a negotiator who was at a funeral home across from the school tried to contact the 18-year-old suspect.

McLaughlin said the negotiator tried every number they could find including the shooter’s cellphone, but the gunman never picked up.

“His main goal was to try to get this person on the phone,” McLaughlin said. “They tried every number they could find,” adding that the person was unsuccessful.

As the community mourns the loss of the victims whose lives were taken, and the nation reels from another tragic shooting, the question on many minds is how to heal, and how to move forward.

A funeral for 10-year-old victim Nevaeh Bravo will be held Thursday in Uvalde, and services will continue throughout the month for all of the victims.

Mourners gathered Wednesday at a Catholic church to say goodbye to Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia — who died in the shooting — and her husband, Joe — who died two days later from a heart attack.

Garcia’s co-teacher, 44-year-old Eva Mireles was also killed in the attack. Mireles spoke with her husband, a police officer, over the phone in her final moments, according to a report from the New York Times.

As questions remain on whether 911 calls were communicated to the commander at the scene, the teacher’s phone call suggests that at least one of the officers had information from inside the classroom, according to the report.

Uvalde School District officials announced that Robb Elementary School will not be used for classes at the beginning of a new school year in the fall.

The district said it will instead utilize other school district buildings for students and staff to conduct classes. The district said this is a short-term solution.

There are reports of discussions to tear down Robb Elementary, but specifics of what that would look like still aren’t clear.

The Hill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.