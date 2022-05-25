Who were the victims of the Texas school massacre?

(NewsNation) — An 8-year-old, 10-year-old and teacher are among those who lost their lives during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The town is grieving the loss of at least 19 students and two adults.

“It’s crazy to think that someone would do that in such a small community,” Hugo Avila said. “I can’t fathom what the community is going through.” Avila’s cousin had been shot in the stomach and abdomen during the massacre, but is recovering after “intense surgery.”

By nightfall, names of those killed during Tuesday’s attack at the elementary school began to emerge.

As the nation continues to mourn the massive loss of life, we remember the victims:

Uziyah Garcia, 8

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

8-year-old Uziyah Garcia was among those killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” his grandfather Manny Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Garcia had visited his grandfather in San Angelo during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10

10-year-old Xavier Javier Lopez, a fourth-grader, was among those killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting. According to his cousin Lisa Garza, he was looking forward to a summer full of swimming. She also said he was a bubbly soul who loved to dance with his siblings and mother.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Eva Mireles, 44

Eva Mireles, 44, was a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School who lost her life during the shooting. She was a loving mother and wife. A relative of Mireles said she was an adventurous soul.

