WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — A driver is thankful to be alive after a fiery crash in West Palm Beach, Florida. Fortunately, police officers were nearby to quickly jump into action and save him.

Video released by the West Palm Beach Police Department shows the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Several officers were parked on the opposite side of the road when a fast-moving white car drove around a curve. As the vehicle passes police, it crashes head-on into a light pole and bursts into flames.

The video shows officers responding to the wreck and pulling the driver, whose name wasn’t released, away from the crash.

“Thankfully everyone is fine. This vehicle missed several officers who were standing nearby,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA and Storyful contributed to this report.

