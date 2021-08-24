ARLINGTON, T.X. (NewsNation Now) — A missing deaf 15-year-old dog was reunited with her Texas family after a two-day search.

Zoey was pulled from a storm drain Saturday after an extensive digging operation in Arlington, WFAA reported.

Video footage, released by Arlington Fire Department, shows the dramatic rescue of Zoey, who was then reunited with her family.

Zoey had been missing since Thursday before rescuers discovered her in the drain, WFAA reported.

The fire department said the dog was trapped 400 feet from the nearest entrance to the storm drain, and crews had to remove concrete to access the pipe.

Zoey went to a local animal hospital after she was removed.

Storyful contributed to this report.