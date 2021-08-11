Video: Police say man stole ATV, led them on wild chase while handcuffed

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma police say a man escaped custody, stole an ATV and led them on a wild chase Tuesday throughout north Oklahoma City, Edmond and into Logan County, Oklahoma all while handcuffed.

Police were not the only ones after him. There was another man chasing him on an ATV for a period of time through woods as well.

NewsNation affiliate KFOR‘s helicopter was watching the situation play out.

“OK, they’re way on up,” said KFOR helicopter pilot Mason Dunn as he spotted the chase. “I can tell you that this guy possibly has one handcuff on one of his hands. I believe they had him in custody at one time, he stole either this four-wheeler or another one, but has been driving all over the north side of the city right now.”

Speeds on the ATV reached up to 70 mph.

“One of the owners of the four-wheeler was chasing him on a four-wheeler and lost him,” Dunn said.

The suspect took advantage of the heavily wooded area. He eluded police and even the homeowner he allegedly stole the ATV from for nearly one hour. The homeowner declined an interview with KFOR.

“This guy has gone off into the woods several times and lost officers and then come back out on the street,” Dunn said.

The suspect eventually emerged and KFOR’s helicopter spotted Edmond police chasing him again.

“He’s moving guys,” Dunn said. “I’m doing 70 and he’s keeping up with me.”

The suspect made several turns onto dirt, gravel and paved roads. He zipped all the way up to Logan County.

“We have four or five officers following and they’re in squad cars,” Dunn said.

Eventually, the ATV wiped out in muddy water.

The soaked suspect staggered to his feet, before quickly lying face down and placed his cuffed hands over his head in surrender.

“You know, you and I talk quite a bit and we talk about what we’ve seen and what we haven’t, but that’s one thing I haven’t seen,” Dunn said while speaking to KFOR’s Kevin Ogle on the air.

No word yet on the suspect’s name or what charges he could face.