VIDEO: Texas resident catches migrants crossing yard, jumping fence

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Residents in one Texas neighborhood say their porch cameras have been catching multiple groups of migrants crossing in their front yards. They say most activity happens at night, but incidents have also happened in broad daylight.

“They’ll cross over this fence come into the backyard, they’ll either climb over the front fence or decide to go back, keep going back down the green space,” explained Bonnie Fogg, who’s seen migrants crossing her yards.

Fogg, who lives in a Mission, Texas community that mostly consists of winter Texans, says she’s seen the rise in migrant spill over onto their doorsteps.

Photo courtesy: Bonnie Fogg

She shared a video with NewsNation affiliate KEVO and says migrants cross “as many as three or four times a night,” said Fogg.

Other residents shared their videos of Border Patrol apprehending migrants in their yards, but Fogg says that Border Patrol has not been as available lately.

She also says that though the National Guard is present, they are not allowed to apprehend anyone and can only make referrals to the Border Patrol.

“Just recently when I called, there was one night when I got no response. There was no Border Patrol available, which means they were in other areas working, Fogg said.”

She also reports many migrants have knocked on her door.

“They’re looking for water, they’re looking for assistance, they want a phone because they have a number they can call, it can be a number of things, and they do ask for help,” Fogg said.

Fogg says her community is only about a mile from the Rio Grande and believes the wall was helping.

“Not having those walls is having a negative impact on us that we can see every day,” Fogg said.

Fogg says that she has noticed the same person leading these groups of migrants through the area.

For now, the community says the best they can do is remain alert.