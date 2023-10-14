‘Vigorous’ exercise, thermal pants part of Kaitlin Armstrong’s escape plan, court records reveal

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Travis County court records obtained by KXAN investigators surrounding Kaitlin Armstrong’s brief escape Oct. 11 during a trip to a medical facility, Ascension Orthopedics in Austin, outline months of planning before evading from two Travis County correctional officers on foot.

According to the affidavit, Armstrong fled as she was exiting the rear entry doors of the doctor’s office, was able to manipulate her left hand from the restraints and removed her black and white striped uniform pants.

“She was wearing thermal pants underneath in an effort to disguise her appearance as an inmate,” the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Armstrong attempted to scale a 6-foot fence, which is when one officer grabbed her causing them both to fall to the ground.

Armstrong was able to immediately separate from the officer and continued fleeing on foot for approximately one mile before being captured, the affidavit states.

The Travis County’s Sheriff’s Office investigation of the escape revealed Armstrong used a jail medical complaint to obtain an outside doctor’s appointment and made a medical request restricting the use of leg restraints, court records state.

In the course of the investigation, correctional staff searched Armstrong’s cell and found a broken metal pin and dental floss that likely could have been used to manipulate and remove a handcuff, the affidavit states.

The investigation further revealed video footage from the Travis County Correctional Complex that showed Armstrong had been “vigorously” exercising for the last several months leading up to the attempted escape, according to court records.

Both officers involved in the escape suffered injuries to their arms and knees while attempting to apprehend Armstrong, the affidavit states.

Armstrong’s murder trial is set to begin Oct. 30 in Austin, where she faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

KXAN reached out to Armstrong’s attorney about the allegations surrounding the new second-degree felony charge of escape causing bodily injury she faces as a result of the escape attempt.

The judge issued a gag order in Armstrong’s murder case, so involved parties have not been able to comment on this incident.