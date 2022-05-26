Vittert: Uvalde massacre timeline in question

UVALDE, Texas (NewsNation) — NewsNation’s Leland Vittert is live in Uvalde following the Robb Elementary School massacre in which 19 students and two teachers were killed in the attack.

Law enforcement authorities are working to nail down a timeline of the shooting amid witness accounts and reports. Conflicting stories are creating controversy around law enforcement response times and action.

“The desire for the granular details is understandable, but our ability to provide those is really, really, really lacking the first 24-48 hours.” Vittert said, “They simply don’t have the minute-by-minute timeline here.”

Authorities are saying the shooter may have been in the school for up to 60 minutes before police could break through the barricaded classroom.

Among the first responders were state troopers, the local sheriff, local police and off-duty and on-duty Border Patrol agents — including Border Patrol tactical teams such as SWAT.

Vittert says we have to be “very careful” when hearing reports from parents and we have to wait until official data is released.