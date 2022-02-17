Watch: Bodycam video shows police being ambushed in Phoenix

PHOENIX (NewsNation Now) — Police in Phoenix released body camera footage Thursday from a Feb. 11 ambush that left nine officers wounded as they tried to rescue a baby.

In the video, the suspect lures an officer close to a home where says a baby is “choking on her own blood.” As the officer approaches, the suspect brandishes a gun and fires several shots. The officer retreats and makes an “officer down” call.

The video below contains graphic content.

WARNING: GRAPHIC



Feb 11: The moment a suspect ambushed one of our officers responding to a call of a woman shot. He lured the officer to help the woman, then opened fire. The officer was hit several times and could not return fire due to severe gunshot injuries to his right arm. pic.twitter.com/yyr2jA5nKI — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 17, 2022

“The officer was hit several times and could not return fire due to severe gunshot injuries to his right arm,” according to police.

Four other officers were shot while trying to recover the baby and three more were wounded by bullet shrapnel.

The baby had been inside the home and was placed outside in a carrier by a second man. The second man walked out and was then detained by police. Sgt. Ann Justus, a police department spokesperson, said the baby was OK.

A woman at the home was also critically injured, Police Chief Jeri Williams told reporters. She later died of her injuries.

Phoenix police said the suspect was found dead in the home and the situation was resolved.

The situation unfolded near West Elwood Street and South 54th Avenue, about 20 minutes away from Phoenix’s city center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.