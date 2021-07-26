WATCH: Doorbell camera captures ‘fireball’ skirting across Texas sky

ROCKWALL, T.X. (NewsNation Now) — The American Meteor Society received more than 100 reports of a “fireball” skirting across the sky Sunday night. The calls, which started coming in just before 9 p.m. local time, were reported from Missouri to Texas.

Austin Rylaarsdam, a Rockwall, Texas resident, stepped outside to witness the alleged meteor. Video captured by Rylaarsdam’s doorbell camera shows the fiery ball shining briefly overhead.

“Happened to go outside and set off our Ring motion,” Rylaarsdam wrote in a Facebook post. “Saw a blue streak then flash with orange/red fire.”

New video of the

Bright #fireball spotted East of Dallas, TX last night

(124 reports so far)



If you saw this event and/or if you have photo and videos:https://t.co/N0EuOVkOgj



Event page:https://t.co/lu6ezIjWwU pic.twitter.com/C1jwLWLXYZ — AMSMETEORS (@amsmeteors) July 26, 2021

NASA defines a fireball as an “astronomical term for exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a very wide area.”

Though not confirmed, the reports are considered “pending,” until the society can review them.

The Perseids meteor shower, which is causing frequent and bright meteors to fly through the sky, is ongoing for the Northern Hemisphere until Aug. 24.

Dash camera video sent to NewsNation affiliate from viewer Jeremy Ernst.

Storyful and NewsNation affiliate KAXN contributed to this report.

