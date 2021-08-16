AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A wave of storms poured several inches of rain on the Austin area Sunday, creating flooding, some leaks and dangerous driving conditions.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Central Travis County until 5:15 p.m. Sunday after more than four inches of rain fell in an hour. The downpour caused some issues that were caught on video around the Austin area including the Texas Capitol and the University of Texas.

Texas Capitol

Inches of rain that fell quickly in the Austin metro area Sunday prompted leaks and even flooding inside areas of the Texas Capitol.

Video tweeted by Sloan Byerly from inside the Capitol extension showed water leaking down from the ceiling. Another video showed inches of water on the floor down a back hall, Byerly said.

At last check, the State Preservation Board was working with the governor’s office and other agencies to address the issues at the Capitol prompted by the storm.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a tweet.

A statement from the board said a storm water drain clogged, backing up water in the Capitol extension. Though the damage hasn’t been fully assessed, the statement said, the flooding seemed to be contained to the E2.200 and E2.300 hallways.

NewsNation affiliate KXAN saw crews working to clean up the water and dry out the areas affected.

The board’s statement went on to say personnel will work throughout the evening to minimize disruptions to legislative business happening Monday.

Southeast Austin

Power lines in southeast Austin near East Riverside Drive sparked during high winds and heavy rain Sunday afternoon. Varun Prasad (@phones_it_in) shared this video with KXAN.

KXAN meteorologist David Yeomans says downtown Austin received nearly double its monthly average rainfall total for August in two hours Sunday.

East Austin

Michell Arriaga sent KXAN this video showing several inches of water along Holly Street near Chicon Street.

The University of Texas at Austin

Video taken by Jonathan Sherchand at UT showed water pouring out of the ground and up into the air at Gregory Gym on campus Sunday afternoon as well. It appeared to show flooding on the bottom floor of the gym as students looked from floors above.