ORLANDO (NewsNation Now) — An Orlando Magic fan got quite the kiss-cam surprise during a game.

In a video posted by the Magic, father-to-be James is seen laughing with his wife before realizing he is on the Kiss Cam screen. His jaw then drops as he reads the message telling him he’s about to become a dad.

“When I looked up and saw the writing at the bottom, that’s just when my jaw dropped, and it was just such a whirlwind of emotions at that point,” James told a local news outlet.

The surprise planned by his wife Taylor went on without a hitch.

“My husband has always dreamed of me telling him in a really cool way. So I thought it would be neat to get on the kiss cam,” Taylor said.

The Orlando Magic tweeted the footage with the caption, “huge W.” Watch the now-viral moment in the player above.