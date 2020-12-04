Texas high school football player who attacked, knocked over referee charged

EDINBURG, Texas (NewsNation Now) — A Texas high school football player who charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night is now an facing assault charge.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School was charged with class A assault Friday morning, according to jail records, NewsNation affiliate KVEO reported. Duron was given a cash surety bond of $10,000.

On Friday morning, the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) decided to remove the entire Edinburg High School football team from playoffs after Duron tackled the referee, KVEO reported.

“We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community,” the district said.

The district said they will take the appropriate disciplinary action once they understand the facts and circumstances that prompted the incident.

“The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation.”

Football referee Fred Gracia lies on the ground rafter being charged by Edinburg’s Emmanuel Duron in a high school zone play-in game between Edinburg and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Edinburg’s Emmanuel Duron is escorted out of the stadium by police after charging a referee during a high school football zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Football referee Fred Gracia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg’s Emmanuel Duron in Edinburg’s high school zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Edinburg’s Emmanuel Duron, left, is held back by teammate Anthony Cardona after Duron charged a referee during a high school football zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Edinburg’s Emmanuel Duron is pulled from the field by coaching staff after charging a referee during a high school football zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron came running from the sideline area after the referee announced his ejection, slamming into the official. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Duron cam running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday night.

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

The Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO) said in a statement they have begun an investigation and started collaborating with the University Interscholastic League (UIL) to bring this matter to a suitable disposition.

“Unfortunately, this type of blind-sided assault on an officials while working on the field is not new to Texas Football” the statement said.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

